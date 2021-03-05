I live in Lakeview Estates, the trailer park in Vernon Township. On Feb. 10 there was an article on the cover of The Argus-Press citing problems in the trailer park. Problems within the park have been going on for years such as the water problems, also malfunctioning lighting, potholes throughout, and now rising lot rents.
When the new owners took over about a year ago, lot rent increased by $50 or $90, depending on where you live in the park. In January of this year, the residents received a letter stating lot rents would be raised again but this was postponed due to the water issues. Another letter was received dated Feb. 23 again stating lot rents were being raised effective April 1.
The previous owners would raise the rent by only $15 every five years and make repairs as needed.
The current owners are raising rents twice before any repairs are being made while conditions at the park remain unchanged. Necessary repairs to the roads, lights, and water system should be completed before any increase in rent is requested.
I have many friends and neighbors living in Lakeview Estates that feel the same way I do and are frustrated over the increase in lot rent while conditions at the park continue to deteriorate.
Herb Castle
Durand
