To the people still lighting off fireworks:
This will sound harsh, but I’ve stopped caring about your feelings. I understand you don’t care about the animals that are terrified of the loud noises, the veterans who are brought back to the Middle East by the explosions or the people who need to sleep — because you chose to fire them off at 11 p.m. on a Monday, but, hopefully, I can appeal to your self-interest.
According to Owosso’s municipal code, each firework you light after July 4 can incur a $1,000 fine and the police are encouraged to follow up on those since the office of Public Safety gets half of each of those fines.
Perhaps next time you light one of those you should consider if you can afford to lose the money. Think if the neighborhood watch would report you for firing off pyrotechnics near their homes. Think of how long it’s been since it’s rained last and how fast your own house would burn if you had a mishap with your fireworks. Think like a grown-up.
Richard Levitski
Owosso
