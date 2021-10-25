When I was 4 years old I had an imaginary companion. Observers of child development see this from time to time in artistic families like mine. My companion was named “Poxam” and she was really bad. When she wasn’t doing bad things, she was thinking about it. If one of the dogs’ tail’s got painted, or the cows got loose, it was always her fault. Of course, I was an angel who would never do those things. By age 5, thankfully, Poxam retired, for which my mom and the hound were most grateful.
In my second internship as a clinical social worker I spent a rotation on a psychiatric unit at a large general hospital. There I was assigned a 22-year-old man named Carl who had been diagnosed with “dissociative disorder.” That means that there was part of his self that wasn’t in touch with other parts of his self. He had two (sometimes three) personalities that not only didn’t talk to each other, they had different interests and preferences in food, music and women. In fact one of his selves despised women. The old term for this puzzling aliment was “multiple personality disorder.” A famous book, and film, “The Three Faces of Eve,” depicted this.
As a therapist, this was quite interesting because I never knew who would show up for his daily sessions. In my supervision with a wise, old psychoanalyst, I told her about Poxam. She laughed and said “You’ll be able to help this guy. After all, you’ve had the disorder.” If you don’t laugh a lot in supervision, you’ve got the wrong supervisor. Later on she helped me explore the truth that my 5-year-old self was quite aware Poxam was me and that she was a creative device to cope with childish shame. Further, I wasn’t really fooling myself like Carl was. Shame is our most toxic emotion and is awful to cope with. And it can follow into advanced age. I know.
One of our best-known corporations, Johnson & Johnson, is now pulling a similar move to the 4-year-old me. In other words, they’re splitting off (dissociating) a part of their corporate self that they would rather not deal with. The bothersome part they’re trying to banish is the part that made billions of dollars selling talcum powder with asbestos in it, usually applied by women to their nether parts. So, when you biopsy ovarian tumors nowadays, a lot of them contain talc and asbestos. Many cancer sufferers have seen the research and are suing J&J.
Just as I gave my shame a name, J&J did too; it’s called LTL, a separate entity, incorporated in Texas. My favorite politician, Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., said it best: “Johnson & Johnson filed in court … to split its baby powder from the rest of the company. Why? J&J knew asbestos laced some bottles but kept it a secret for decades. Tens of thousands of women with ovarian cancer are suing and the company wants to shield its assets.”
The company, with more than $25 billion in cash reserves, is one of the wealthiest in the world. Well, you know what happened next: LTL filed for bankruptcy of course. A la kazaam, liabilities disappear! Good luck with those medical bills, plaintiffs.
At times like this I remember my favorite William Shakespeare quote: “First, let’s kill all the lawyers.” With the right ones, cheating is easy. And the richer you are, the easier it is.
David Glenn
Byron
