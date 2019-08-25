This is a response to the Wednesday letter from Jacqueline and Norman Wood of Dimondale regarding State Sen. Tom Barrett.
They said “We stated we were more afraid of gun fire from law-abiding citizens than terrorists. Most shootings are done by law-abiding citizens.”
I feel I must point out that malicious, violent gun fire is not legal and therefore is un-lawful. This would indicate that the person that shot the Wood’s dog is not a law-abiding citizen. I also wonder where they got the information that most shootings are done by law-abiding citizens. Perhaps they made that up.
As I am almost 70 years old and I have found that the average citizen will likely go out of their way to help and assist strangers than to be detrimental to them. These folks from Dimondale must be thinking like a politician to fear average law-abiding citizens over terrorists.
Max W. Little
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.