The Community District Library recently moved the New Lothrop branch to a new location in the downtown area. The library would like to thank the many volunteers who generously gave their time and contributed to the effort in several ways to make the move successful.
There was alot work done that included, drywall, painting, general construction, cleaning, and much more. We would like to thank: Giesken’s Carpet, Dianne Lahmann, Bob McAllister, Gary Prine, Andrew Cataldo, Shawana Bigelow, Rebecca Bigelow, Dorothy Wendling, Lisa Williams, Doris Jaster, Doug Wendling and Hazelton Township board. Wheeler Trucking donated half the cost of the new carpet.
This project was a labor of love for Elaine Prine, the branch manager, and it shows. Please stop by the new branch and see for yourself.
Jami Cromley
Director
Community District Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.