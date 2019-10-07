The Arc of Mid-Michigan is still in need of 250 pairs of shoes to finish our shoe drive. We have only 10 bags to go and we will have filled 100 bags of 25 pairs of shoes.
We need your help to fill those last 10 bags. The funds raised from the shoe drive fundraiser will help benefit our recreation programs. The Arc of Mid-Michigan will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn used and new shoes collected.
Those dollars will benefit our programs for individuals with developmental disabilities. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at 215 N. Water St., Suite 19, in Owosso (inside The Armory). We also have bins at different locations throughout the county. We can pick up your shoes if you call the office during business hours. Each bag holds approximately 25 pairs of shoes.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes (includes: sandals, cleats, boots, dance shoes, etc. anything but roller blades and ice skates) to the Arc of Mid-Michigan, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
The Arc of Mid-Michigan’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities in Shiawassee, Ingham, Clinton, and Eaton counties to participate in and be fully included in the community. We are a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has been in Shiawassee County for 63 years.
Lynn Grubb
Executive director
The Arc of Mid-Michigan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.