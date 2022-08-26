Burns Township residents, your attendance and views are needed on the proposal for a new township hall that could reach up to $1 million of taxpayer money.
Please attend the regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and a special workshop at 9 a.m. Sept. 10.
