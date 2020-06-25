This month, a flood of dreadful and embarrassing events has made headaches for President Donald Trump. Whether it’s the health crisis, sinking approval numbers, venerated generals censoring him, weak campaign rallies or John Bolton’s claims that he’s an ignorant, disorganized, ill-tempered man, our president is feeling lots of heat. While it’s tempting to get lost in the gaudy awfulness of these matters, another story also deserves our attention: that our chief law enforcement officer, Attorney General Bill Barr, is lying to us.
History will surely count his biggest whopper as his wholesale misrepresentation of the Mueller report; this letter will only cover his June prevarications. The first lie comes out of the “police riot” on June 1.
As you’ll recall, several hundred rather placid demonstrators in Lafayette Square were mulling around, preparing to observe curfew and leave. Suddenly a cordon of soldiers and police in riot gear rushed them with no warning, shoving, welding clubs, throwing stun grenades and tear gas canisters. Why assault a peaceful group exercising their First Amendment rights? Because Bill Barr told them to. He’d been watching the park for hours, and when it was time for Trump’s grand entrance, he told the advancing troops that the crowd was “unruly,” giving them license to storm the area.
Abundant video records attest that he lied. Barr’s assignment was not to insure peace; it was to set up a militant show so Trump could act tough and pose with a Bible. Later, Trump bully bragged about “domination.”
Barr’s second lie, recorded on camera, was that no tear gas was used on the demonstrators. This was quite a bold falsehood. The pepper bombs used can injure eyes and skin and, as film shows, their burning mist drifted everywhere.
You have to love the irony: with all the chaos and fear he unleashed, the most “unruly” person there was Barr himself. Several days after the “Lafayette riot” a group of professors at George Washington Law School moved to revoke an honorary degree that was awarded him in 1992. With a stunt resembling tactics of the paramilitary “Brown Shirts,” circa 1920, Barr is now a pariah to his profession.
The third lie has to do with his reporting, last Friday night, that Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, had resigned his office. This was startling news to Justice Berman. He’d made it clear, earlier in the week, he wished to stay where he was, even though other options were proffered. His office is one of the most important in the land for scoping out corporate corruption.
Among the tasks to cross his desk is an investigation of Deutsche Bank, the Trump family’s principle lender of late. Suspicions abide that this bank has laundered money for Russian oligarchs. Trump’s former attorney and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, was imprisoned by Berman’s office for various financial crimes. Berman currently has Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, under investigation. Mr. Trump’s first choice to replace Justice Berman was a man named Jay Clayton who has never been a prosecutor. But he was once Counsel to Deutsche Bank and plays golf with the president. That qualifies him, I guess.
The fourth lie came after Berman’s stood his ground and said he couldn’t resign unless the president fired him. Barr represented that this had come to pass. When the president was asked to comment, right after, he said he knew nothing about it, thus exposing Barr’s deception.
Our Attorney General should be hauled in front of the House Judiciary Committee and undergo a thorough grilling. The stench of obstruction around the president and D.O.J. is now worse than the fumes in Lafayette Square on June 1. Impeachment and disbarment are too good for Bill Barr.
David Glenn
Byron
