I am heartened to see the Woodhull Township ARPA Funds advisory board call for citizen input on how to use ARPA funds for “lawful township expenditures.”
The “lawful” adjective is a key concept for our township’s leaders to keep in mind. Please remember that Woodhull Township’s representative on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners (John Plowman, R-District 7) did not heed this concept for county expenditures with ARPA funds. On July 15, 2021, Mr. Plowman voted in a county commission meeting to award himself a large bonus with ARPA funds. This action was illegal and brought shame on our county.
Our township and county can’t afford to keep leaders who commit illegal acts to benefit themselves. Let’s vote Mr. Plowman out of his county seat in November and do the hard work of restoring integrity by using ARPA funds to benefit the county’s citizens instead of its self-serving representatives.
Christine Clissold
Perry
