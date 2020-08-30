Tens of millions of Americans have, for six months, sacrificed to do the right thing, to do what scientists and doctors insist is required to bring COVID-19 under control: rigorously practicing social distancing and the wearing of face masks.
They have postponed weddings and graduation celebrations, buried family members without the opportunity to grieve or even say goodbye, and sheltered in place when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. They have risen to the high calling of civic patriotism as the nation faces a global pandemic.
In the face of this honorable instinct, 1,500 members of the Republican party — gathering shoulder-to-shoulder at the White House and without face masks — were effectively saying: “We don’t give a damn about your sacrifices; we don’t care who we endanger; we would rather proclaim our freedom to infect other human beings than do our parts to reduce American deaths.”
At another large Trumpian rally — when participants were asked to wear a mask — they booed the speaker. This is the difference between the parties: Democrats urging the country to take correct, scientifically sound actions, and Republicans refusing to take seriously the suffering and death of others, while joyously mocking of the valor of conscientious, responsible citizens.
Shame — shame on these cruel worshipers and the deceptive, vile leader who urges them on, making a national crisis far worse than it ever needed to be.
Thomas Smith
Durand
