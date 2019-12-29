John Dingell was the longest serving congressman in American history; and he proudly wore his nation’s uniform.
Still in mourning, his widow was forced to endure a newly impeached commander-in-chief’s suggestion that her late husband was “looking up at her from hell.”
Only the Almighty can judge who has earned a place in pergatory.
But if there has ever been a likely candidate for consignment to the lower regions, it is the current occupant of the White House.
In the military, the highest plateau one can reach is to be considered “a gentleman.”
Donald John Trump is utterly incapable of human compassion; he is therefore neither gentle, nor a man.
On behalf of all those who support him, I extend my heartfelt apology to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell for his unconscionable behavior in Battle Creek last week.
Thomas Smith
Durand
