We don’t have to look to big-city hospitals to find health care heroes during this pandemic. There are many of them in Shiawassee County, working in our extended care facilities, our nursing homes.
Acute care hospitals treat patients for as long as necessary to address immediate medical or post-operative conditions, often a matter of a few days. For some, especially older patients, the next step is a brief stay in a nursing/rehab facility until they can make the transition back home.
While nursing homes provide skilled nursing care, they are not hospitals. A nursing home, or long-term facility, is just what the term says: home, for the long term. Many patients are residents for weeks, months, or in some cases years. They might live in the same rooms and be cared for by the same staff for all those weeks, months, and years.
Nursing home staff provide care that family members can’t. When the same care givers bathe the same residents every morning, help with meals, medications and functions all day, and tuck them into bed every night for months and more, special bonds are formed.
Attachments are inevitable. I know, I have worked there.
I can only imagine how difficult it must be now. The virus creates staff shortages. Patients are sicker, they’re frightened and don’t know why once-familiar faces are covered by masks. Some can’t understand why their families aren’t visiting, making it increasingly important for care givers to serve as extended family.
Anguish is universal when patients lose the battle against this awful disease; every death is tragic. But let’s not forget that the dedicated people working in our nursing homes are losing patients they’ve cared for, perhaps prayed with and in many cases loved, for a very long time. They are losing friends.
Thank you to our unsung heroes.
Kathy Olund
Durand
