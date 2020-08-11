This is almost like a very bad dream. The problem is that it is actually one horrible and true nightmare the United States of America has been enduring for the past six months — and there does not appear to be any end in sight.
In an earlier letter, I reported an article from the Wall Street Journal, date of March 19, 2020.
That was the day the Journal had a major article in the middle of the front page with the headline in very large print: “America Needed Tests. The Government Failed.”
That article continued on interior page A8 (the entire page) in a sickening unbelievable account of a continuous series of failed attempts by various U.S. government entities/individuals that botched one attempt after another to establish a reliable system of providing COVID-19 tests to and for the American public.
The Journal article detailed that in early January, “the Government Accounting Office (GAO) had warned officials that its readiness for something like a pandemic fell short.”
No one heeded the warning.
Another quote from NBC News dated March 6, 2020: President Donald Trump said, “Anybody who wants a test gets a test” after Mike Pence had just said, “the U.S. can’t meet coronavirus testing demand.”
The same NBC article reported in late February that “Trump said, ‘One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.’”
The next day the first American death tied to COVID-19 occurred in the state of Washington.
I looked up the Johns Hopkins data calculations as of the date of March 19, 2020, and the data reported for that date for the United States of America:
n March 19, 2020 — Total U. S. infections — 7,769 COVID-19 infections, and 118 deaths.
n Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 — Total U.S. Infections — 5,002,523 COVID-19 infections, 162,455 deaths.
Five million COVID-19 cases since Mr. Trump said, “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
I urge you to think about what kind of leadership you will choose for the next four years.
Dale Espich
Bennington Township
