I wanted to express my appreciation to Dr. David Skjaerlund for his “Prayer Of Faith,” as printed in The Argus-Press.
I have heard hundreds of sermons and, truth to tell, this was the most timely “sermon,” integrating the message of the Bible with the current situation concerning the coronavius pandemic. As much as our country — indeed, virtually the entire world — is dealing with this deadly virus, we need to keep this prayer going, not only for the next two weeks, but indefinitely! We can only hope and pray that the politicians and physicians can resolve this situation and help our world recuperate with as few fatalities as possible.
Thank you, Dr. Skjaerlund, for your profound prayer and your commitment to God to presumably pay to have it printed in our local paper(s). May God bless you for your efforts!
Lynn Webster
Owosso
