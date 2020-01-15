If you are one of those lucky enough to still have a job in an industry that counts tips and part of your wages, make sure you say thanks to State Rep. Ben Frederick for your 8 cent raise.
I’m sure he’ll say you can do a lot with that $3.20 a week on a full-time job.
Ray Gadd
Bennington Township
