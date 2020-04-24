There are clearly at least three calculations being made by politicians and their constituents where the “reopening of America” is concerned.
First is the sheer “cabin fever” effect, seducing all of us to want to return to some form of normal socialization. For two-thirds of us in recent polls, the fear of infection still stifles the urge to rush down to Georgia where the GOP governor is ignoring President Donald Trump’s own newly release “phase one” guidelines by opening many businesses to get a tattoo.
The second is the “pocketbook” issue: That with each passing week, more of us fear the permanent loss of businesses and/or jobs regardless of the massive government intervention to mitigate the unprecedented lockdown. By any measure, this pandemic is the single greatest threat to American prosperity and economic security in the past two centuries.
Finally, there is the “attention span” of various people, largely dependent on their world view. For those on the right (cheered on by Donald Trump), there has to be a limit to the “price” they are willing to pay for any one person’s survival.
And this begs the question: “Who’s survival are we talking about?” If we learn the virus claims mostly the lives of minorities, the poor, the aged, does that calculus then raise the acceptable death rate to “get back to normal.”
I would contend this is the risk/benefit evaluation made by the Georgia governor. Cheered on by a feckless president, this state executive ignored his mayors, scientists and Trump’s own published recommendations — deciding that killing off a few hundred Georgians was a gamble he would take to pacify his political base.
The question we must all answer as we surrender to the urge to go bowling is: do we value a tattoo or a haircut or a movie— right this minute — more than a human life?
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.