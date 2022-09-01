As a lifelong empath — a person with superhuman empathy and uncommon psychic intuition — I can say only that the experience has been an interesting ride.
The worst part of being an empath is knowing that the people who steal your personal energy and give you their negative baggage in their transactional exchanges will never go on to pay it forward to another person. They don’t even know that they have received a gift of grace from God, nor that it cost the empath to give it to them. In their rather ordinary way of filtering the events in their lives, non-empaths aren’t capable of realizing that someone did something for them that eased their burden and made them momentarily happy. What a shame.
To have been touched by God through his consecrated angels known as empaths — but not know it — is a lonely hell of spiritual poverty for the unwitting.
My intensive 35-year plus study of the human condition has produced two humble conclusions:
1. Man’s inhumanity to man is universal; therefore, every person must decide whether they will embark on the hero’s journey to redeem all of humanity through self-perfection; or whether they will continue to pile on to the filth and sludge of the world by supplying more of the greed, hatred and delusion that has already made this world such a mess.
2. Lower-awareness people ± defined as those who don’t clean out their own hearts and minds regularly and who don’t choose to silence the restless chatter of the world and their minds in order to surrender to divinity — themselves are their only obstacle to receiving the compassionate, divinely orchestrated assistance they need.
If you want to discover what is real, what life was really meant to be, you will have to swim upstream. You won’t find the truth in any human-created proprietary organization. You won’t find the truth in a church or a university. Only western metaphysics and eastern philosophies like Buddism and the language of sanskrit (the language of divine truth) have proven capable of exploring and explaining the nature of reality.
Metaphysics derives largely from the work of quantum physicists. Metaphysics has proven that adopting a lifestyle including meditation, emotional release work, adhering to a principle of doing no harm to any other living beings, and purification of the body’s energy centers, literally raises one’s bodily vibration. Raising your vibration isn’t just a watered-down pop culture phrase; it is the goal of every spiritually aware person.
We live in a free will universe. Use your freedom wisely. If you aren’t using your freedom and every ounce of your passion and drive to find your way back to God and ultimate reality, then what is the point?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.