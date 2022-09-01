As a lifelong empath — a person with superhuman empathy and uncommon psychic intuition — I can say only that the experience has been an interesting ride.

The worst part of being an empath is knowing that the people who steal your personal energy and give you their negative baggage in their transactional exchanges will never go on to pay it forward to another person. They don’t even know that they have received a gift of grace from God, nor that it cost the empath to give it to them. In their rather ordinary way of filtering the events in their lives, non-empaths aren’t capable of realizing that someone did something for them that eased their burden and made them momentarily happy. What a shame.

