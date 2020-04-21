Imagine you’re on a date. The person you’re with seems nice enough. They’re paying for your dinner, maybe they bought you a few drinks, even dessert.
At some point on the date, you excuse yourself to use the restroom. You touch up your lipstick and double check your outfit. Maybe you’re wearing a dress that only goes down to your mid-thigh or skinny jeans with heels. You come back to the table feeling confident.
They suggest going back to their place to watch a movie. The night is going perfect in your head, until it’s not so perfect any more. You blackout, then wake up in an unfamiliar place naked unable to remember what happened. Bruises, and cuts covering your body as it aches. It’s not something you’d want to imagine, yet this is the reality for many women.
Sexual assault by definition means: To intentionally touch someone sexually without consent, coerce them, or physically force them into a sexual act against their will. The scenario I described previously could be a date rape, but not all sexual assault cases occur like that. Sexual assault is a broad spectrum from rape, to sexual abuse.
April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, or SAAM for short. This month is very important for many people to spread awareness, for both men, women and everyone in between. In media, sexual assault is seen most commonly with a man assaulting a woman. However this is not always the case. For some women, it’s another woman assaulting them. For some men, it’s a man assaulting them. And seen even less common in the media, a woman assaulting a man.
Being sexually assaulted can make you feel ashamed. You look into every possible red flag there could have been, then blame yourself. Maybe you think your outfit was just a bit too provocative. Maybe you flirted too much. Perhaps it was just the fact you were alone. However, you are not the one to blame in this kind of situation.
Many victims fear coming forward in sexual assault cases. It could be the fact that they’re afraid of being publicly shamed, maybe they have a reputation to upkeep, or it could just simply be the fear of seeing their attacker or rapist again. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), rape is the most under-reported crime. Approximately 63 percent of sexual assault cases are not reported to authorities.
If you know someone that has been through sexual assault, let them know just how strong they are. Remind them what happened wasn’t their fault. And most importantly, support them. Recovering from a sexual assault is no easy feat. It could take weeks, months, or maybe years.
However, just being there for them whether it’s physically or just simply emotionally, could help them more than you’d expect.
Evelyn Miller
Perry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.