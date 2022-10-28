Perhaps no other political leader in recent history has been so horribly demonized as Republicans have done to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Just look at GOP TV ads here in Michigan. For years, Republicans have made her the whipping girl for every conceivable policy complaint, culminating in the Trump mob’s calling for her death on Jan. 6, 2021. Now a violent intruder, searching for the Speaker while breaking into her San Francisco home, has attempted to murder Paul Pelosi, her 82-year-old husband.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.