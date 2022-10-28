Perhaps no other political leader in recent history has been so horribly demonized as Republicans have done to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Just look at GOP TV ads here in Michigan. For years, Republicans have made her the whipping girl for every conceivable policy complaint, culminating in the Trump mob’s calling for her death on Jan. 6, 2021. Now a violent intruder, searching for the Speaker while breaking into her San Francisco home, has attempted to murder Paul Pelosi, her 82-year-old husband.
It is a clear extension of the Republican-sanctioned insurrection, fueled by ongoing lies and conspiracy nonsense. It was — and is — Donald Trump who lit the fuse, creating justification to his cult followers who stood ready to act.
As of this writing, there has not been a single expression of regret for this brutal assault by Republican leaders; truly, this silence speaks volumes.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Several Republican leaders condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi later Friday, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, who said: “What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act. I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”
