Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.