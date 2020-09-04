In his ineffectual attempt to refute my Aug. 30 letter, Wednesday’s contributor utterly failed to address its contention: namely, that Republicans are refusing to take seriously the genuine sacrifice of patriots who are adhering to sound mitigation methods, let alone those who have struggled to survive the virus — or loved ones who were lost to it.
Instead, the gentleman chose to defame and lie about Joe Biden’s positions (aptly corrected by the editor) and suggested that I, too, believe criminals are “honorable.”
This is how demagoguery is accomplished: by converting an argument which can’t be rationally refuted into a completely different emotionally charged issue, defended by falsehoods and accusations. Fascists throughout history have shredded the justice of the many by exploiting the crimes of the few.
And as deplorable and heinous as the destruction of property by unknown criminals is, it pales before the centuries of racial bigotry (and 21st century police misconduct) which has been culminated — by the murder of George Floyd — in the moral consciousness of the entire world. If we Americans are truly committed to the prevention of racial injustice, then we must refuse the false equivalence of the criminal behavior of the hundreds — and the righteous marching of the millions.
Thomas Smith
Durand
