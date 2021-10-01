Welcome back my friends, to the show that never ends. We’re so glad you could attend. Come inside, come inside.
Allow me to introduce the contestants. In this corner, wearing a black hat, representing the has-beens, that master of disaster — Agent Orange, the 45th putzident flanked by his promoters Tucker Charlatan and Sean insHannity.
And making his way toward the ring, wearing a white hat and representing the have-nots — Jilted Joe Biden, impeded by Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin.
Clearly, Biden is facing an uphill battle and an openly hostile crowd that seems ready to explode at the merest invitation for mayhem. Even those supposedly in his camp seem bent on ensuring his downfall.
Although the bout is an obvious charade, the implications of this bout have real world consequences. With a 1-1 record, despite judges (voters) ruling both times against him, the deluded one claims the match that caused him to relinquish his belt was fixed.
As he readies himself for a re-election/retribution rematch, he is badgering his allies in an attempt to negate his historic loss. But his real goal is to establish a coalition of lackeys only too happy to do his bidding for the next go-round. His unparalleled use of “acting” positions of importance allowed him to appoint even the most corrupt bootlickers or banish them at his whim. Whatever happened to “drain the swamp?”
He turned it into the largest septic tank in U.S. history, that’s what.
While he may be an idiot, he is not stupid. All his posturing is a bald-faced tactic being used to bully his way back to a position whereby he can postpone, suspend or dismiss the prosecutions that will inevitably surface. As an alleged billionaire, I can’t recall anyone leaning so heavily on others for financial solvency. And if he sealed your deal with a handshake best to check your sleeve; you’ll probably buy your gloves one at a time from now on.
Do unto others is the closest DJT will ever come to heeding any biblical counsel. To those who lament his treatment by heat- seeking comics, I think such boorish behavior on his behalf begs for the well-deserved comeuppance. When decency and integrity fail to resonate, humor and satire are often the last arrows in the quiver of public opinion. That some are so easily offended is the epitome of “can dish it out, but can’t take it.”
Mike Martin
Owosso
