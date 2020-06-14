I would like to follow up on what Don Neuville said in his Wednesday letter. Yes, words do make a difference.
Right now with so many closed places opening up, people are also dropping their use of masks. So a “thank you,” “good job,” and “I am proud of you” verbalized to the people who are still continuing to mask up does help give a strong, positive and encouraging acknowledgment to those who still want to protect themselves as well as the rest of us from COVID-19.
Just recognizing the masked helps us not to feel like we are the “Lone Ranger.” There are many of us still out there. We are not riding alone. There are a posse of us out there, so let’s acknowledge each other with thank yous and thumbs up. Good job! You are not riding alone!
Janet Morgan
Owosso
