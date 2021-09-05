OK — I just cannot remain silent on this any longer.
I read The Argus-Press quite faithfully (if not in a timely manner), and a very good paper it is at that. I look forward to this page in particular as it interests me to learn what others in the community have to say — even if it seems the majority of which are Democrat sentiments.
I even agree with some of what’s expressed, but when I don’t, I do not become offended, even if I have to wonder at the logic.
It’s the calling of names I diagree with. Calling others “Nazi” is offensive. Now I understand it is possible that those throwing this label about so loosely may simply not know basic history well enough to know what an actual “Nazi” is (perhaps on par with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s irresponsible use of the term “concentration camp” to describe former President Donald Trump’s adminstration’s housing of illegal immigrants on our southern border).
To call others offensive names, to label them with such a vulgarity, is downright uncivil and is used almost exclusively in relation to former President Trump, of course.
I am a supporter of former President Trump and most certainly not a Nazi, not even a racist for that matter.
I was educated (at least my teachers attempted to do so) here in our county and one thing I did learn was you do not call others names. Doing so in such a broad-stroke manner takes from what may have been a valid point. Let us disagree without impugning people’s characters whom we do not know.
Jason Stallcup
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.