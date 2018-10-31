I am asking my neighbors in District 1 to join me in electing Marlene Webster as our next county commissioner. Marlene has a strong commitment to our community and is an enthusiastic supporter of local businesses and entrepreneurship. From the earliest days of Foster Coffee, she has been an encourager and promoter of our business.
In the years I have known her, I have been impressed with her commitment to our community and to all of the people in it. Marlene listens well to the needs of individuals in our community and then becomes a positive voice for those needs. She is a person who moves beyond talk to action.
She is a respected community leader on many levels. She has a reputation for being able to bring people together to accomplish significant work that benefits all. She was one of the first community leaders to help implement a temporary homeless shelter, she has created an organization from the ground up that helps break the cycle for people in generational poverty, and she has brought together a large group of community leaders to form the Alliance for a Drug-Free Shiawassee to address the growing drug problem in our community.
I am excited that a person of Marlene’s caliber and energy is running to serve as our District 1 commissioner. Please join me in voting for Marlene Webster.
Jon Moore
OwossoFoster Coffee co-owner
