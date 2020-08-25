A new poll asks the question: Do you find the loss of 176,000 American lives to COVID-19 acceptable or unacceptable?
Fifty seven percent of Republicans said the deaths were acceptable; whereas 90 percent of Democrats found that number of deaths was unacceptable.
Which party truly appears to believe in the “right to life?”
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.