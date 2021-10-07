For nearly four decades (ever since the inception of Ronald Reagan’s “trickle-down” or “voodoo” economics), the Republican party has falsely argued that if the wealthiest families and corporations are only allowed to avoid paying their fair share of taxes the rest of us will benefit from the “yellow rain.”
On the contrary, with the 2017 Trump tax break being the latest example, the top 5% of wealth holders have continued an astronomical rise in net worth — even during a global pandemic in which the average household has lost corresponding levels of savings and benefits. The GOP was eager to raise the national debt limit not once, but three times, to permit their sole constituency to enrich themselves — placing the entire unpaid tax savings windfall on the “national credit card.”
But when it comes to breathing life into the long-ignored “safety net,” Republicans, one and all, refuse to help provide increased child tax credits, universal pre-K, universal child care and family medical leave — investments that will not only help suffering Americans weather the stress of the pandemic, but provide family support which will enable parents to safely care for their kids as they reenter the workforce. These kinds of family support programs have been standard operating procedure for nearly 50 years in every other industrialized national government on earth — except the United States. This accounts for our abysmal global standing (compared to all other progressive countries) when it comes to infant mortality, quality of health care and the ability to provide a quality education.
Republicans always seem to favor unharnessed, unregulated, untaxed capitalism to a progressive system which offers the “leg up” into the middle class that 90% of us all desperately need. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, loves to refer to economic fairness as “evil socialism.” However, the only enduring evil in America is the Republican insistence on continuing the transfer of ever greater wealth to an ever smaller number of millionaires, billionaires — and very soon, trillionaires.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
Well stated, as always. Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.