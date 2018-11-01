We are at a time in America that seems like a point of no return. Our political system has become a battleground of two parties and not about the problems and solutions.
I read history books about this great nation and I know everything that is going on is not new. We are not having a civil war and I don’t think that will happen.
I am center right of the political spectrum but have voted for the present and previous president on policy. I do that with most candidates on the ballot, so maybe that makes me an independent — but neither party will let me be that.
Both parties have an agenda and want power. Both parties twist the narrative to get their goals accomplished. If we can’t agree on this then we are deluded. This has been the case for years.
I don’t think members of either party, and I wish we had more, are bad people. There is plenty of blame to go around and it starts at our front door.
I am, most people are, proud of our country and should be. Our forefathers put forth the premise we are the greatest nation on earth. That does not mean we haven’t made big mistakes. Our country has tried to influence elections and supported regimes in about 200 countries so we don’t have a clean slate.
I do not support any type of racism or sexism. I have seen jokes made about all different cultures from all different races. I was not hyper-sensitive about it. As most comedians make jokes about stereotypes of people. There is a line not to be crossed.
In a lot of ways there is a white privilege. People of European ancestry are the base of our population. But we see with DNA testing that most of us are mongrels from every race on earth. And as a nation we have been working on equality for years and have made great strides but there is always room for improvement. Everything is a work in progress.
I believe our president is no more a racist than the previous one, who was an acquaintance of Louis Farrakhan. The media was not liked by either president as the previous president had more journalists arrested than any other president and the present is famous for fake news.
We have to make the choice of who represents us. Our election system is one of the most solid in the world. In life we all win some and lose some; life is not fair. If you think you are always right, you are wrong.
I do not like many things our president does, but he is our president. If one side does not accept it, then the other side does not have to accept the next president.
Keith Bailey
Corunna
And the "other side" as you call it, never accepted the previous president! So why should I accept this bully?
