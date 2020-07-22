I recently chanced upon an unfavorably expressed sign placed near the curb in front of a home close to the east city limits of Owosso. It reads, “My Governor is an idiot. Pure moron.”
Just another slam against Gretchen Whitmer for her role in attempting to establish appropriate guidelines for due process in curtailing further outbreaks of the coronavirus in our state.
Contrary to the theme of such a sign is the fact that (according to various polls) our governor has one of the five best approval ratings of all state governors for her appropriation of plans to ensure safety for our state against the ongoing virus attacks.
Let us now consider what the surveys have shown for our “champion” leader — according to his own stamp — and his lamentable disciple, the egocentric, self-proclaimed military hero — one Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida. It seems that Ron is following the path of Sir Trump in some ways; one of them being that of blaming the media for the surging cases of spread of the virus, in addition to selecting the Trumpology modus operandi.
The disapproval ratings (by the polls) of those two are, simply, bad. How comforting. Trump has approached this consequential issue in a lethargic sort of way, shrugging off the imperilment of it and claiming it will just go away, like a miracle. Politicians are unofficially granted the privilege to “stretch the truth” and speak false claims, but some abuse the privilege to no end.
What a team these two could be. But we should also consider adding to the mix, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — Mr. Veto of anything that could help our country. This triumvirate could be penned, “The Three Ratketeers” whose motto might be, “We are in this only for ourselves, our power — forget the citizens of the U.S.”
Is it possible that signs which read like the aforementioned placed in Owosso could exist in Florida? I would surmise that there could be scores of Shiawassee County residents who might suggest changing one word on the sign, substituting president for governor.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
