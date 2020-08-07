There are, I have no doubt, still believers in the “flat Earth” explanation for terrestrial geography.
I am also certain there are skeptics who believe we never landed astronauts on the moon. I even believe, in the wake of Donald Trump’s clearly serious suggestion, that some folks think bleach can — when ingested — eliminate COVID-19.
But an overwhelming body of evidence proves, in the minds of 99.999 percent of rational human beings, that the Earth is round, men walked on the moon and bleach is poisonous to the body.
Yet for a few, irrational, obnoxious partisans, it is acceptable to waste precious time (as the pandemic clock ticks) by perpetuating utterly false and dangerous beliefs posing as comic book defenses of personal freedoms. In the past, these idiots were relatively harmless, and merely irritating. But now they are becoming a threat to my children and grandchildren.
By making a conscious decision to not only oppose, but to violently interfere with the only effective efforts to mitigate a deadly, rapidly spreading virus, these men and women are murdering their fellow countrymen.
Yes, I use the word “murder” because, when you obstruct an effort to save a life, you have committed murder. It is the same analogy used by “right to life” proponents when describing those who oppose measures to limit abortions: they call such people murderers.
But now we’re not talking about zygotes; we’re talking about mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, wives, husbands, friends, neighbors, doctors, nurses, veterans and clergy. We are talking about 155,000 American lives and if you are fortunate enough not to have suffered a personal loss, then show some Christian caring or keep your lethal opinions to yourself.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.