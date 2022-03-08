Meghan McCain has been at the top of news feeds lately for her remarks about her departure from the talk show “The View.” Meghan said, “I don’t think anyone should walk into a work environment where they feel like they can’t have a bad day without it being blasted over the internet, painting them out to be a psycho. I don’t think you should feel disliked or ostracized for not voting for (Barack) Obama. The liberal media bubble is real.”
Meghan’s complaints about her experiences and the way she was treated when she was a co-host on The View are relatable to anyone who has been an object of obsessive media attention. Since most people have not had any personal experience with living in a media fish bowl, there is little public sympathy available for complaints about the problems of famous people. In fact, the mere mention of topics that appear to be exclusive to famous people can’t be conceptualized by those who fall at the relatively anonymous end of the fame spectrum. Attempting to do so is more likely to elicit defensiveness from an average person rather than sympathy; most people feel themselves to be well-known enough to understand the experience of being spectacularly famous, and they don’t see much of a downside to getting noticed.
So where does that leave someone like McCain, who has legitimate complaints about her toxic former workplace? She has to appeal to an identity-based experience that most people can readily understand.
In these severely polarized times — where political identity is typically the only common ground that can be established with another person — if someone wants to garner moral support, they have to frame their particular problem as being one that affects their political tribe.
Wanting to be understood is, well, understandable. There is, however, an opportunity cost to ignoring all those teachable moments which befall bona fide celebrities.
McCain’s vulnerability and authenticity in discussing how painful it is to be relentlessly “trolled” is relatable to many social media users. Living in a social media bubble is an isolating experience that all social media users have on a regular basis — they just don’t know it. Social media isolates all of us from each other by algorithmic design.
The social media universe has become our most relevant public square. Yet no matter what particular set of experiences you have had “offline” those analog experiences rarely resemble their digitized reproductions.
The shared human space where we can all understand the universal experience of those who have been marginalized in some way because of their identity is grounded in our human “beingness,” rather than our human “doingness.” No two people will ever share an identical set of life experiences; hence, no one can belong to a community if belonging is pre-conditioned on having had only the “right” experiences.
There are millions of ordinary and extraordinary Americans who must fight daily battles for the respect that should be automatically accorded to everyone, irrespective of their political utility. The bizarre phenomenon of fame should be deconstructed for the artificial invention that it is.
Underneath the veneer of our political identities, everyone understands from their own lived experience that belonging is a universal human need; and that need should be universally respected.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
