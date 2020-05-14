There are people who don’t believe we ever went to the moon.
Some believe the federal government destroyed the Twin Towers. Others believe the Sandy Hook massacre of young children was staged.
Now we have people who believe the pandemic is a hoax.
In spite of multiple confirmations by every U.S. intelligence agency, President Donald Trump still denies that the Russians interfered with the 2016 election by helping him defeat Hillary Clinton. And today this president still insists that COVID-19 will disappear magically, without the development of widespread testing or an effective vaccine. Of all the cruel lies perpetrated by Trump and his cronies, this is by far the worst.
Thinking only of his reelection prospects, he is seducing the country into believing the deadly virus threat is over — and returning to “normal” is now safe. The truth is Trump is desperate to avoid losing the November election — because he knows federal grand juries await his defeat in the Southern District of New York. The case that will force his tax returns and business records to finally be surrendered arrives at the Supreme Court this Tuesday.
Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton lost their attempts to claim immunity from justice. Now it is 45’s turn.
Thomas Smith
Durand
