I don’t feel that it’s safe for students to return to school this year because of the conronavirus.
The students and teachers could get the disease and then pass it on to their families when they return home.
If a vaccine becomes available in January, 2021, then start school in February through June.
The next school year could be July through November and then December through May 2022.
That would be a total of three sessions with each having five months.
The bad part of this is there is no spring break or summer vacaction until 2024.
Willard Seigel
Vernon Township
