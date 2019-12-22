Don’t sell your soul to the devil when you’re dancing with the devil.
You judge people by the friends they keep. With U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, pledging allegiance to President Donald Trump, maybe we should look deeper into Moolenaar’s past.
Trump is a card-carrying red.
To begin the long list, he’s a narcissist, misogynist, bully, racist, tax evader, adulterer, serial liar, dictator and obstructionist. He pays prostitutes for their silence, grabs women by the crotch because he says he can because he’s a big shot, he’s a draft dodger and hates immigrants. He’s a nationalist similar to Adolf Hitler with propagandist Joseph Goebbels aka Fox News, and he’s a buddy with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump’s other buddy, besides Moolenaar, is U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes — also a swamp creature. In 2015, regarding Nunes’ ownership of Napa Winery Alpha Omega, The Fresno Bee reported a lawsuit regarding a wine tasting event at which men snorted cocaine and caroused with prostitutes. Like Trump, Nunes thought he could do anything because he was a big shot.
When you’re dancing with the devil, you reap what you sow.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
