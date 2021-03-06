We first met Dr. Kenny during an emergency in May 2020 when our dog, Zack, suddenly fell ill. Zack was unable to eat, drink or move.
This was early in the pandemic and Zack’s regular vet was unavailable, soe we took him to Pinecrest Animal Hospital.
We arrived as new, walk-in patients as the clinic was about to close for the night. The entire staff was sympathetic and did not show any displeasure in having to work late to help us in our time of need. Zack was diagnosed with internal bleeding from a hemangiosarcoma, a cancer that had already spread to other parts of his body.
After a thorough examination, Dr. Kenny determined Zack would have a good chance of survival if is spleen was surgically removed. Though the expected survival perod of these patients is usually only about three months, we still decided to have the surgery because our good boy deserved a fighting change.
Dr. Kenny and his staff worked all night and into the next morning removing Zack’s spleen. Zack recovered well from the surgery and lived another nine months: nine happy months that we spoiled our puppy daily.
Dr. Kenny is sympathetic with his clients and thoroughly explains everything so you can make an informed decision for your pet’s care. Dr. Kenny truly loves his patients, and we look forward to returning to his care when we some day have another puppy.
Thank you, Dr. Kenny and the Pinecrest Animal Hospital staff, for giving us nine more wonderful months with our beloved Zacky. We are forever grateful.
Craig and Nicole Niswonger
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.