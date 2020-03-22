The reason the coronavirus is all over the newspaper is because it is the most influential world wide story since World War II.
You remember that thing you vaguely remembered at noon Dec. 7, 1941? Super hype mode? You might want to ask the families of the roughly 9,000 killed around the world, 87,000 sick or recovered and see if they believe in your calculator. There have been 3,000 deaths in Italy and more than 3,200 deaths in China.
It is a pandemic, that is why borders are closing. Las Vegas is shut down. Airlines, cruises and hotels are closed.
We are out of hospital beds. The stock market floor closed.
So this is all “fake news” and that’s why it’s all over the newspapers. The writer should put his green sharpie down and realize how big a news story this is.
There have been stories in the papers saying the death toll from opioids is more than 700,000. And up to 2017, almost 40,000 deaths occurred by gun.
You know, it’s a free country. Nobody is making anyone read the paper. Maybe if the cult leader Donald Trump (who said this would be over by the warm weather of April) was getting on this instead of golfing with his rich golfing buddies, March 7 and 8, we would be a week ahead of schedule.
Was he in the situation room? No. Was he at the White House? No. Was he even in Washington? Nope.
Ray Gadd
Bennington Township
