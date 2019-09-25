We have a particularly chilling anniversary Oct. 2. That day marks the anniversary of the murder of Jamal Khashoogi, the Washington Post journalist and Saudi dissident, who was lured to his death and assassinated, on orders of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
This premeditated, dirtiest deed was carried out within the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. That it was ordered to happen at all, let alone where it did, and how it was accomplished, can only be understood within the political culture of Saudi Arabia.
MBS, as he was packaged and presented to the West, was the young charismatic Saudi Crown heir, destined to be a liberalizing force well into the twenty-first century, the one to even allow women to drive. Today, known as Mohammed Bone Saw, he has all the respect money can buy.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an absolute, hereditary monarchy and totalitarian dictatorship. It was established, only in 1932, following a series of unifying conquests by the House of Saud in Arabia.
Today, the family of Saud is said to number about 15,000, but the real power, in this nation of 30 million, is to be found among just scores of royal contenders.
In 1938, precipitating a Beverly Hillbillies-like transformation, oil was discovered and began the flow of billions to the Saudis. From the global spread of the ultraconservative Wahhabi movement to the funding of 9/11, the Saudis have spent much for ill.
Besieged by the modern world on all fronts, Saudi Arabia is a kleptocracy, half-mired in the 10th century, with a majority population under 25. With the oil and money to buy them off diminishing and insufficient, future turmoil is assured.
No trace of Khashoogi has ever been found, the speculation being that his corpse was rendered and deposited across the Anatolian plateau. This horrific murder was committed, it is important to understand, against a mild critic of the kingdom, who called for peaceful, measured reform.
Saudi Arabia has long been recognized as one of the worst human rights abusers among the nations of the world. The government allows no freedom of expression, and peaceful dissent is crushed and met with public beheadings and crucifixions.
Khashoogi was murdered because he was an expatriate critic, however mild, living abroad in the modern world. He, especially because of his insider’s position and journalistic commitment. The greatest fear of every totalitarian regime is disclosure of the truth.
Domestically, the Saudi police state operates brutally, embedded within an opaque, oddly orientalist, culture to identify and destroy in infancy any hint of domestic dissent. All the while, claiming legitimacy and a place among the nations.
Arrested at 17 for participating in the Arab Spring protests, Ali al-Nimr, sentenced to beheading and crucifixion, is not the only teenager awaiting execution for peacefully expressing a desire for freedom.
If Americans knew the truth about Saudi Arabia, we would be far less vulnerable to their malign manipulation. The present truth of the kingdom is criminally on display in Yemen, where American, British and French arms have brought about famine and near genocide.
In 2017, Saudi Arabia agreed to a $110 billion arms deal with the United States, more than enough to buy the Trump administration and quiet those in congress who might know better.
Presently, the Saudis are working to bring the United States to war with Iran, their arch enemy. To fall into such folly would surpass even the 2003 United States invasion of Iraq, which, of course, is a proximate cause of much of the present disarray.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.