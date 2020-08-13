I am deeply disappointed in the governor’s decision to veto a measure that would have provided critical legal protections for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.
Doctors and other health care professionals have been forced to make incredibly difficult decisions while caring for patients under strained circumstances due to the coronavirus. The plan vetoed by the governor this week would have protected them from unwarranted COVID-19 lawsuits, ensuring they can focus their time and energy on providing the best care possible to patients.
The measure also protected patients by ensuring that medical personnel would continue to be held liable in cases of willful misconduct, gross negligence or intentional infliction of harm.
This legislation closely reflected the medical liability protections the governor previously included in her executive orders, which she rescinded on July 13, while also extending those protections to the beginning of this unfolding situation and throughout the pandemic.
This veto is completely unwarranted as we look to show support for our frontline heroes.
Ben Frederick
Representative, 85th State House District
Editor’s note: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation that would have shielded health-care providers from lawsuits for care provided during a state of emergency Monday, claiming the bill would unnecessarily endanger patients.
The legislation, Senate Bill 899, would have granted health-care providers and facilities immunity from civil or criminal lawsuits for injury or death during a state of emergency unless they engaged in criminal misconduct or intentionally harmed a patient.
(1) comment
I'm confused, would it protect health care workers or health care businesses? People should be held accountable for mistakes, shouldn't they?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.