Tuesday, the residents of the Corunna school district will be asked to vote on two proposals. Voters will be asked to support important items that will improve the districts facilities to give our students a safe place to learn.
Nick Annese Field will provide a place for the students to create great memories of their time spent at Corunna. Now is the time to act so that all of our students benefit from the passage of both proposals.
Over time there is a need to make additional upgrades and improvements that were not able to be addressed or included with the last bond proposal. All money will be used for those purposes. Bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for the salaries of the teachers, administrators or employees.
I am a 1983 Corunna graduate; my three children attended Corunna schools and my grandson is in the seventh grade at Corunna Middle School. I have always and will continue to support this great school district. Please join me in voting “yes” and “yes” Tuesday. There are a lot of great improvements for our students at a minimal cost. Please visit the district website at corunna.k12.mi.us for all the information. If you still have additional questions, contact Superintendent John Fattal at (989) 743-6338.
Char Hebekeuser
Corunna
