I read the letter about how we’re all going to fall apart now that the narcisistic buffoon President Donald Trump is out of office.
It took me a while to stop laughing. That dimwit was an ambarrassment and ajoke for four years. He’s just about ruined any rapport we had with our allies.
He only cares about himself and that he has to be in the limelight.
I don;t think the Democrats rigged anything. I think God did. The good Lord just doesn’t want Trump to be around any more.
It just goes to show that even an idiot can be president. Good riddance.
Zach Stinson
Henderson
