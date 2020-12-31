An open letter to Congressman John Moolenaar: So now we have two reasons to “love” your actions.
First you try to negate our votes in the last election and now you want to negate a $2,000 per person lifeline which you voted against. You may consider that you are representing the will of your constituents but you are not.
I, and those who think as I do, will not forget these actions when you try for re-election.
Larry Alpert
Owosso
