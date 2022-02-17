DURAND — Duffield Methodist Church of Durand would like to inform residents of some upcoming events. All events are held within or on the church grounds at S. Duffield Road in Durand
n Monthly craft get-togethers with Paulette began Feb. 10 and run from noon to 3 p.m.
n Monthly movie nights (indoors during the colder months) begin Feb. 26th, running from 4 to 7 p.m.
n Disciples Bible Study from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Runs from March 9 to May 4.
n Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 3 p.m. April 16.
n 5th annual Cruise-In, 3rd annual craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17.
n Annual Trunk-Or-Treat Car Cruise-In from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15.
n Annual Turkey Dinner, which is usually held the first Friday in October.
Duffield is also partnering with Cornerstone Community Church, 5182 N. Ems Road in Flushing, on several upcoming events:
n The first Car Show will be held on from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24 at Cornerstone. A $5 per vehicle donation will be collected.
n A “Poker Run”-style cruise-in from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10.
n Cornerstone will hold its annual free Trunk-or-Treat Car Cruise from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29th
Sunday services at Duffield Methodist Church are at 9:30 a.m. with coffee hour to follow. All services are live streamed on YouTube and posted later on Facebook. Follow Duffield Methodist Church at facebook.com/duffieldmethodist
Follow Cornerstone community Church on facebook at facebook.com/CornerstoneFlushing.
