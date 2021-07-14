A recent writer express his opinion on Hell. He cited certain Bible verses, followed by “Notice there is no mention of punishment in hell fire in these verses.”
Hell is referred to 162 times in the New Testament, including more than 70 times by Jesus. Luke 16 quotes Jesus, in which he speaks of Lazarus, Abraham, the flame and Hell, just to mention one reference to Hell.
There are numerous opinions and books, written by man, on the reality of Hell. But we have the final authority on Hell. It’s inspired by God and is called the Bible. Jesus himself said it. Hell exists.
Regardless, we can agree Jesus loves us and offers salvation to all.
Jim Demis
Owosso
Fortunately your interpretation of the Bible is your own, it has nothing to do with God.
