Have you ever noticed what never seems to be covered by Fox News? I force myself to interrupt my viewership of CNN by arbitrarily turning to Fox, hoping to see actual noteworthy subjects being reported in depth. But not once have I ever discovered anything other than the propaganda-riddled, conspiracy-laden worthless commentary that is designed solely to pander to the lowest common denominator of human minds.
I’m betting the Murdocks are perfectly aware, for instance, that scientists are now working on a “universal” COVID-19 vaccine, which would fend off virtually all potential variants the virus could produce. But such an amazing news development is far too cerebral and not nearly “Trumpian” enough to make the cut for their circus.
Edward R. Murrow, universally acknowledged to be the dean of American broadcasters, proclaimed the infinite potential of television to educate, inspire and lift the human condition to stellar heights. But he also warned of its vulnerability to terrible abuses, citing the worst excesses of fascist dictatorships during World War II. Fox has become Murrow’s worst nightmare: a for-profit monstrosity whose sole mission is to feed and expand its viewer’s fears, prejudices and ignorance.
For industry leaders like the Murrow, Walter Cronkite and Tom Brokaw, reporting truth and relevance was the only goal worthy of news organizations. But the wholesale greed and amorality of Fox’s content has so utterly corrupted their network that it has now become the very antithesis of enlightened reporting.
Thomas Smith
Durand
