During this last snow event, I had an opportunity to ride in a city plow truck to see how quickly the Owosso Department of Public Works crews could clear snow from our city streets. I continue to be impressed by their work ethic and can-do attitude, and was happy to see so many friendly waves.
The DPW crews are responsible for clearing snow from 77.3 miles of streets, 42 alleys and 18 parking lots. They accomplish this by using a fleet of salt trucks, tandem axle dump trucks and regular pickups — all with plows. These machines are run in shifts during snow events almost around the clock until the snow is cleared.
Their first priority is to make state roads and major streets passable — moving on to the less-traveled local streets next. After that, the more detailed cleanup work (like cul-de-sacs) and alley clearing begins. Cul-de-sacs require more precise work that a small pickup can accomplish after the initial passes with the larger trucks.
Finally, the crews will clear parking lots and any sidewalks for which the city is responsible. One thing we started this winter is to keep parts of the river walk trail open — this is something I’d like to expand next winter. For now, we will continue to clear parts of the river walk, but it will come after all other streets, cul-de-sacs, parking lots, and sidewalks are cleared.
The city and DPW appreciates your patience and support while we work to clean up after Mother Nature.
Nathan Henne
Owosso City Manager
