If you’ve been alive over the course of the past few years, you’ve seen everyone from doctors, nurses, paramedics, policeman, fireman, active militar, and veterans labeled as “heroes.” That said, we have seen quite a bit of heroic work.
Though I don’t usually watch a whole lot of TV, the last couple of nights I’ve seen an advertisement that really puts it all in perspective: It features a father as “hero” for walking his daughter down the aisle. The hook? He succeeds doing so by wearing absorbent disposable underwear to manage his urinary incontinence. For doing so, the copy labels him a “hero.”
Ok, as many men over the age of, say 55, may know, there can be problematic “drips” than can frustrate or spoil certain events. Even so, a hero?
Driving home this afternoon, as the snow and ice started to show up once again, I realized that one of our most visible workforces; often overlooked but around us every day. They are not not paid hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, they don’t wear bullet proof vests ‚ though some may think they should — they try like heck not to risk their lives, and they try like hell not to risk the lives of our children, our loved ones. School bus drivers.
Whether you have children, grandchildren or none of the above, Take a look — see these drivers as they navigate weather, traffic, transporting excited, happy or rambunctious passengers in their 35 to 40 foot vehicles. It is truly more than most of us would ever want to undertake. And yet, they get them to and from school and events every day.
So, when I think about the father of the bride navigating the aisle on his fully absorbent briefs with his bridal bound daughter against that man or woman, up at 4:30 a.m. so they can climb behind the wheel of a busload of your babies on the way to school to get our kids safely to the classroom — these are heroes. Because it may just be true that nothing is more important than getting up early and taking the risks necessary too get those kids to school.
Those drivers are my heroes. Watch out. Keep ‘em safe.
Michael Schmidt
Owosso
