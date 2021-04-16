Even with constraints of COVID-19, the Corunna’s Auxiliary to VFW Post 4005 had a busy year. We gave a monetary gift to Camp Trotter in memory of Ernie Myers and also to the scholarship fund for Camp Trotter.
We donated monetary gifts to both the department’s and national president’s projects. We also, donated school and cleaning supplies to the SafeCenter.
Cards were sent for both veterans day and valentine’s day to veterans at Pleasant View and The Commons. We furnished a room at a veterans home facility for the homeless. We bought life memberships to both the National Home for Children in Eaton Rapids and the Camp Trotter.
A poppy information card was distributed in fish fry take outs. Our auxiliary promoted all national programs.
For more information in joining this great organization, you can contact Secretary Della Steege at (989) 666-7732.
Connie Lake
Publicity chairman
Corunna VFW
Post 4005 Auxiliary
