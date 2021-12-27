Thank God for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. He is the only senator with the brains and the guts to do the right thing and vote no on President Joe Biden’s ridiculous spending bill.
Biden will go down in history as the worst president the United States has ever had. Just to mention a few things: Afghanistan, border wall, pipeline, oil drilling, caving to Russia and China. I could go on and on. As I have previously stated, the reason the Republicans haven’t impeached Biden is because Kamala Harris is equally unqualified, mentally. The Republicans will take back the House and Senate in the 2022 elections and get rid of the equally dismal and unethical U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and start to resurrect the reputation of the greatest country on earth.
Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis would be unbeatable by anyone the Democrats could muster.
Dan Manausa
Caledonia Township
