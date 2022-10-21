Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, is portrayed as being too radical and too extreme in her opposition to abortion. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, on the other hand, is portrayed as just wanting to allow “pregnant individuals” to have an abortion. Since Gov. Whitmer strongly supports abortion and has not spoken against Proposal 3 which would legalize abortion, it is safe to assume she supports Proposal 3, which would enshrine abortion in the Michigan Constitution.
As Tudor Dixon is being grilled by the press and demonized by her political opponents regarding her position on abortion, fairness dictates that Gov. Whitmer should be questioned as well. Whitmer should be required to answer questions about the provisions of Proposal 3 such as:
n Do you support Proposal 3’s removal of parental rights for their minor children’s “individual autonomous decision-making” concerning “all matters related to pregnancy?”
n Do you support the provision for minor children getting abortions, contraceptives, sterilization, puberty blockers, hormone treatment, or possibly even ‘gender-reassignment surgeries’ without the consent or knowledge of the parents?”
n Do you support giving abortionists the legal authority to determine a “pregnant individual’s “mental health” that would allow abortions up to the moment of birth?
n Do you support the provision that provides no legal oversight of abortion facilities’ health and safety standards that contradict the abortion industry’s own “accepted clinical standards of practice?”
n Do you support the provision that allows any “health care professional” (with no mention of a doctor requirement) to perform abortions?
n Do you support the provision that the state cannot “penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action against someone for aiding or assisting a pregnant individual” leaving no legal recourse to women or parents of underage children for harm done as a result?
If Dixon is considered extreme for her position to protect human life what would we call Gov. Whitmer’s support for Proposal 3, if not extreme?
Vote no on Proposal 3 and no on Whitmer for her radical pro-abortion position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.