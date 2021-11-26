Stick and stones, yadda yadda. The Fox (News) den, so adept at identifying issues that resonate with bigots and bullies, rules when it comes to attaching labels — liberals, leftists, socialists, snowflakes, operatives, elitists, etc.
I’ve no qualms about their methods or audience. That’s how they butter their bread. At least they have realized the hypocrisy of describing itself as “the no spin zone” and packed it away along with Bill O’Reilly.
Anyone can teach a parrot to talk if that is all they’re focused on. But they’ll never be able to make it think. And therein lies the crux of its existence. I welcome any opportunity to point out the moral vacuum that now engulfs the GOP. Bring it. No need to read what the myriad of apologists have written.
There are years of video evidence proving just how malignant Donald Trump is and that the “idea” he represents has metastasized:
n Describing veterans as “suckers and losers.”
n Refusing to attend the 100th anniversary marking the end of WWI because of rain, which did not deter hundreds of other true dignitaries from showing up.
n Snuggling up to murderous dictators like Vladimir Putin, Mohammed bin Salman, Bashar al-Assad and Recep Erdogan.
n Inviting a teenaged murderer to Mar-A-Lago to pander to his “base.”
These are examples of the behavior that chafe so-called Trump haters. Such conduct by anyone else would elicit the same reactions. Nope, this is merely a little man — more akin to the Wizard of Oz, who hides behind a curtain of illusion, lawsuits and non-disclosure agreements — to prevent exposure of his main motivation: money and status. Oh, to be a fly on the wall, to witness an f-bomb laced tantrum, to watch decent people melt under the pressure to massage his delicate ego.
The proof exists for just how low he can go. That is why he is so desperate to ensure it remains buried. And his fundraising appearances? They’re nothing more than another method to extract money ala P.T. Barnum. And now the Republican National Committee has ponied up to defend him in criminal proceedings unrelated to his time in office. Really? A billionaire (?) can’t afford to hire his own defense?
The old skinflint’s history of surrounding himself with attorneys (Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell) now embroiled in massive libel lawsuits shows the extent of his requirements. Just back me up, no matter what your personal or financial cost. And that applies to anyone in his orbit.
Mike Martin
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.