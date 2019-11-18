I was watching the TV and they reported yet another school shooting.
I understand if your child or loved one was involved in the shooting you want justice. But people need to understand real issue. The gun did not go off all by itself, people.
The United States has a mental health issue, and a lot of kids are raised to show no respect for others or themselves. I think that is the real issue.
Remember 9/11 happened without a gun; they used box cutters. There are alot of ways to kill or harm a person without using a gun.
Debbie Goschke
Rush Township
